MIAMI – Floridians who abandon or leave their dogs outdoors during a natural disaster could face prison time and a hefty fine.

According to a press release, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 150 into law (Trooper’s Law) which makes it a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

In addition, offenders can be charged with first-degree misdemeanors and fines for failing to provide confined animals with sufficient food, water, and exercise, and for abandoning an animal.

The law strengthens Florida’s crackdown on animal cruelty; DeSantis also signed House Bill 255 (Dexter’s Law) to stiffen penalties for aggravated animal cruelty and violators face penalties including a 1.25 sentencing multiplier.

Trooper’s Law was named after the Florida Highway Patrol in Central Florida rescued an abandoned dog left chained up along the interstate during Hurricane Miton in 2024.

According to The Floridian, Giovanny Aldama Garcia was the dog’s owner and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Dexter’s Law was named after a shelter dog that was brutally killed in Pinellas County days after being adopted.

“Across Florida, we have seen horrifying instances of animal cruelty that demand a stronger response,” said DeSantis. “I was proud to sign Trooper’s Law and Dexter’s Law today. Florida stands by man’s best friend.”

Sen. Don Gaetz (R-Pensacola) sponsored SB 150 while state Rep. Philip Wayne Griffitts (R-Panama City) filed HB 205.

According to Newsweek, Florida law enforcement agencies made 23 arrests for animal abuse and rescued 100 dogs including from a dog fighting ring in 2023.

An Orlando couple was arrested after officials removed 33 neglected dogs from their property and two women were facing multiple animal cruelty charges following the removal of 33 animals from a North Florida property.