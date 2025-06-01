Photo courtesy supportapple.com

MIAMI – Miami-Dade residents can now text an emergency to the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz announced the launch of the county’s Text to 911 service, which allows residents to message their emergencies directly to dispatch.

The new service can help people whose speaking could put them in more danger including during home invasions and domestic disputes.

“This advancement reflects our ongoing commitment to making public safety accessible to everyone in our community,” said Cordero-Stutz.

The service is only available in English but will include Spanish and other languages in the future.