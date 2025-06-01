Photo courtesy of Job Corps

MIAMI – The U.S. Department of Labor announced the suspension of the Job Corps training program, which prepares low-income teens and adults to enter the workforce.

The program, which debuted in 1964, has created a pathway for millions of disadvantaged teens and adults for a better life through education and job training.

The Department said the program was delivering poor results for the past several years.

The program ran a $140 million deficit last year.

In 2023, according to government data, the program spent over $80,000 per pupil to achieve a 38.6 percent graduation rate.