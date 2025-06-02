Jean Byrd collapses and dies outside daughter’s graduation in North Carolina

Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – A high school graduation in North Carolina turned somber last week when a mother collapsed and died in the parking lot of the venue for the ceremony.

According to reports, Jean Byrd died from cardiac arrest on May 23 when she was on her way to the building in Winston-Salem to watch her daughter walk across the stage and receive her high school diploma.

After she collapsed, life-saving procedures were administered but were unsuccessful.

Byrd’s daughter, Meilean Byrd, had no idea her mother collapsed in the parking lot when she earned her diploma from Parkland High School.

A guidance counselor was waiting for her and told her that her mother “had an accident,” before Meilean was escorted out and to the hospital.

Her family consoled her when they told her the news.

Byrd’s 14-year-old son, Marquan Matthews, said his mother was a fighter battling heart problems and suffered two heart attacks.

“She was so resilient and such a warrior, fighting for all her kids no matter how much pain and suffering she was in,” Matthews wrote on social media. “No matter what our mother went through, she always stayed positive and figured out a way. No matter how bad my mom was hurting, she still made people smile and feel at home in their hearts with every person who crossed paths with her.”