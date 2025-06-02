R&B singer Mark Greene

Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – R&B legend Mark Greene, lead singer for The Moments, died on May 20, according to reports.

Greene’s bandmate and friend Eban Brown confirmed the death.

“I would like to send Heartfelt Condolences to the family of Mark Greene,” Brown said. “Mark was a great man and an awesome singer. He was the original voice of The Moments’ classic hit “Not On The Outside,” which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Charts Hot 100 in 1968,” he continued.

“I had the pleasure of performing with Mark when I joined Ray, Goodman & Brown. He was with us for a brief period. Al Goodman thought it would be a great thing to have him join the group, following the untimely passing of Harry Ray. I pray for the comfort of his loved ones! RIP MARK!” Brown concluded.

The cause of death and exact date of Greene’s passing have not been disclosed.

Greene was co-founder of the Moments in the 1960s with Eric Olfus Sr., John Morgan, and Richard Gross.

Stang Records signed the group to a record deal and they exploded on the music charts.

Greene played a key role in shaping the group’s early sound, including their 1968 breakout hit “Not on the Outside,” which became their first top 20 R&B hit.

However, the Stang label owned the name The Moments, and after the group’s success, all the members except Morgan were replaced by Al Goodman and Billy Brown. Goodman and Brown later became core members of the vocal group Ray, Goodman & Brown in the following decade.