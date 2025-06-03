Photo courtesy of Blog Banner

MIAMI – A new Florida law strengthens property owners’ authority to remove squatters and hotel guests who refuse to pay their bill.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two anti-squatter bills into law (SB 322) and (SB 606) which extend remedies and protections against squatting to commercial property owners and allows hotel owners to remove guests who refuse to leave after a written notice and fail to pay their bill without the complicated eviction process.

Now, law enforcement can remove squatters and uncooperative hotel guests from the properties and arrest those who refuse to comply.

However, property owners will have to pay costs to remove unauthorized individuals.

Expediting the removal of squatters and accommodation guests safeguards property owners from potential financial losses and property damage due to squatters and unruly hotel guests.

“Florida doesn’t tolerate squatters; we stand with property owners,” said DeSantis. “Florida already has strong protections for homeowners, and the bills I signed today will ensure the same protections for business owners. “The new law goes into effect on July 1, 2025.