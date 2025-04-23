Photo courtesy of blogspot.com

MIAMI – Public schools students may be required to use cursive handwriting under a proposed new bill advancing in the Florida Legislature.

House Bill 921 mandates students in grades two through five to hand write in cursive as part of their grades starting in the 2025-2026 school year.

Teachers would be required to teach students how to write in cursive, including proper spacing and alignment, and assess their ability to write full words and sentences.

Currently, cursive handwriting is optional for all students in public schools.

State Rep. Tobin Overdorf, a Republican from Palm City, sponsored the House Bill which was approved unanimously.

The Senate companion bill, SB 1394, still awaits final approval before any changes can be signed into law.