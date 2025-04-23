Photo courtesy of acheiusa.com

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The city of Deerfield Beach is hosting a series of community meetings to garner residents’ feedback on upgrades to recreational spaces.

City officials are encouraging residents to attend because their input is vital to the municipality’s progress on infrastructure improvements.

The series of community meetings is set for Wednesday, April 30, starting at 5 p.m. with the fitness equipment upgrades on Ocean Way, at 984 S.E. 21st Avenue.

The next meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. for the S.E. 19th Avenue Park playground renovations at 451 S.E. 19th Park.

The final meeting is set for 7 p.m. for the new playground at Deerfield Beach Athletic Complex at 501 S.E. 6th Avenue.

For more information, please call 954-250-4185 or visit www.deerfield.beach.com