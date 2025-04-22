Photo courtesy of Miamidade.gov

MIAMI – Miami-Dade residents now have a new non-emergency phone number.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office released the new non-emergency number, 305-743-7433.

Residents can use the number to report non-urgent matters such as noise complaints, minor traffic accidents and general inquiries.

The goal of the new number is to better serve the community and improve communication, MDSO said in a press release.

For emergency-related inquiries, people are urged to dial 911.