MIAMI – Open enrollment for the Florida Prepaid College Tuition Program is coming to an end as parents have until April 30 to take advantage of their kids’ college education.

Florida Prepaid is transferable to private colleges and out-of-state universities and it’s refundable up to ten years after your child graduate’s high school.

Florida Prepaid Spokeswoman Meredith Westheimer says this year’s plans start at $29 a month for a newborn, which is actually six bucks less than last year.

For 35 years, the Florida Prepaid College Board has managed the largest prepaid program of its kind.

More than 1.2 million families have saved for college with Florida Prepaid College Plans, and more than 626,000 students have attended college using Prepaid Plans.

The Board also oversees the Morningstar medal-winning Florida 529 Savings Plan, which was recently enhanced to include even more investment options. Certainly, Mr. Tate’s legacy will continue to live on through the children the program helps year after year.

Another option is Florida’s merit-based scholarship program called the Bright Futures Scholarship program, which covers all or nearly all tuition costs for residents with high academic achievements.

You can use the savings calculator to find out the best plan for your children at MyFloridaPrepaid.com.