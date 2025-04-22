Photo courtesy of listal.com – Barrington Irving

MIAMI – The mascot for Miami Central Senior High School is a Rocket.

And students at the Northwest Miami-Dade school near Liberty City were set for takeoff during a career fair at Miami Executive Airport.

Miami-Dade College’s Eig Watson School of Aviation hosted an open house event last week, providing students with an opportunity from Miami Central in Miami Springs senior high schools to explore careers in aerospace and aviation.

Students got a birds’ eye view on the aerospace and aviation industry which contributes an estimated $120 billion annually to Miami-Dade’s economy.

The open house was part of MDC’s effort to address the workforce shortage in the aviation industry. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are over 12,000 positions that need to be filled annually across the country, a challenge that current training programs are not meeting.

By offering students practical experience and industry connections, MDC aims to bridge the gap.

The event highlighted the college’s facilities and partnerships with top companies, which provide students with hands-on training and career readiness.

“MDC is leading the way in aerospace and aviation, with over 90 percent of our graduates employed in the industry within six months of completing their program,” said MDC President Madeline Pumariega. “MDC’s cutting-edge training and strong industry collaborations are shaping the next-generation workforce.”

Also contributing to aviation-sector support is a new partnership between MDC and Miami-based Barrington Irving Technical Training School (BITTS), led by Capt. Barrington Irving, a Guinness World Record holder for being the youngest person and first Black pilot to fly solo around the world.

The effort aims to provide accessible, high-quality education, equipping students with the necessary skills for successful careers in aviation.

By collaborating with the county-supported school, MDC offers students credentials that are transferable as credits to the College, ensuring a seamless transition to further education.

Speaking at the open house, Irving emphasized the importance of creating opportunities.

“We are developing a diverse talent pipeline for the aviation sector,” he said.