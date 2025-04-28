Photo courtesy of capital.com

MIAMI – Unemployment in Florida has dropped, as less claims were filed in March and April.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, an estimated 5,892 first-time unemployment claims were filed last week in the state, down from 6,831 during the months of January and February.

Nationally, an estimated 222,000 claims were filed last week, up from 215,000 during the previous week.

The Florida Department of Commerce last week said Florida had a 3.6 percent unemployment rate in March, unchanged from February.

The March number reflected an estimated 403,000 people qualified as unemployed from a workforce of 11.2 million.