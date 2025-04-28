Photo courtesy of Newsweek

MIAMI – Parents in Georgia expressed anger after segregation-era signs were posted in a school as part of a teacher’s project.

The “Colored Only” and “Whites Only” signs at Honey Clerk Elementary School in Conyers, Georgia were not approved by school officials, according to ABC News and NBC News.

Parents were upset when they learned the signs were posted at the school’s water fountain and demanded action including calling for the teacher’s termination and an investigation.

The Rockdale County school district said the signs posted on April 15 were from a class history lesson about Ruby Bridges, the first Black child to integrate an elementary school in the South in 1960.

However, parents rejected the intent of the project and called it blatant racism.

The school district sent letters home to teachers apologizing for the incident and launched an investigation.

A spokesperson said the teacher, whose name was not released, didn’t have any discriminatory intent.

The NAACP is getting involved in the matter, saying desegregation-era signs have no place in schools or other public buildings.

The civil rights organization is calling for swift action for those responsible.