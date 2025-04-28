Photo courtesy of Floridainsider.com

MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered that flags to fly at half-staff throughout the state and United States all day on Monday, April 28, to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

All flags at local and state buildings, installations and grounds will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday.

“To recognize the bravery shown by these law enforcement officers and their service and sacrifice to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Monday, April 28, 2025,” DeSantis’ order says.

Since he became governor in 2018, DeSantis has been a big supporter of law enforcement including championing a $5,000 bonus program for police officers who moved to Florida and proposed hefty pay hikes in his 2025-26 budget.

But the House blocked the proposal for pay raises in its budget and defunded the procurement of ballistic armor.

DeSantis also sponsored legislation to increase penalties for civilians who physically attack first responders