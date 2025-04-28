Photo courtesy of Broward County, Florida

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Solid Waste Authority of Broward County is asking business owners to complete a short survey on how they handle garbage and recycling.

Feedback will help shape a long-term Solid Waste Management and Recycling Master Plan and improve local recycling programs.

“If you own or manage a business in Broward County, we want to hear from you,” said Mayor Mike Ryan, Chair of the Solid Waste Authority. “Businesses play a key role in helping to manage our community’s waste stream and in shaping a sustainable future. Your input will help identify opportunities to promote reduction, increase diversion and recycling, enhance efficiency, and create solutions for businesses of all sizes.”

The survey deadline to submit has been extended to April 30, 2025, and is available in English, Spanish, and Kreyòl at https://browardswa.org/surveys/:

English: https://bit.ly/BSWAbusinesssurvey

Spanish: https://bit.ly/BSWAencuestaempresarial

Kreyòl: https://bit.ly/BSWAsondajbiznis

This business survey follows a recent residential survey, with more public engagement opportunities, including a second residential survey and community focus groups, planned for later this year.

Survey results will guide educational efforts and inform recommendations for the 40-Year Solid Waste Management and Recycling Master Plan. To learn more about the Solid Waste Authority of Broward County, visit browardswa.org.