SUNRISE, Fla. – The Mega South Florida Job Fair is coming to Sunrise on April 30, 2025, when thousands of companies’ representatives are seeking candidates to fill positions.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Parkway.

Companies including the Florida Panthers & Amerant Bank Arena, the city of Sunrise and Coral Springs, Florida Department of Corrections, Dunkin Donuts, and the Sunrise Police Department, just to name a few, are expected to be on hand to interview candidates.

Organizers say several positions will be filled on the spot.

Job seekers are asked to dress professionally and bring their resumes and work portfolios.

To register for the job fair, visit http://www.jobnewssouthflorida.com/