Photo courtesy of The Family Handyman

MIAMI – Starting June 1, the official start of Hurricane season, Florida residents can take advantage of the state’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday to purchase items without paying sales tax.

The program runs through June 14 with another sales tax holiday from August 24 to Sept. 6.

Residents can buy items including generators, batteries and pet supplies which are tax exempt.

Other items include smoke alarm with a sales price of $70 or less; a fire extinguisher with a sales price of $70 or less; a carbon monoxide detector with a sales price of $70 or less; a nonelectric food storage cooler with a sales price of $60 or less; a portable power bank with a sales price of $60 or less; and a gas or diesel fuel tank with a sales price of $50 or less.

Forecasters are predicting a busy 2025 hurricane season with more than a dozen named stores and as many of nine can develop into major Hurricanes.

Florida continues to be at a higher risk for hurricanes as violent storms in the past four years left the state in their wake and cost billions of dollars in damage.

Last year, Hurricane caused the most recent significant damage in Florida including a death toll of 12, a 10-feet storm surge in the central area and destroying over 100 homes and left 3.3 million without power.

Hurricane Milton’s caused an estimated $50 billion in damage.