FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County students will not be allowed to bring their backpacks or bags to school during the last days of the school year for safety concerns.

From Friday to June 3, students must leave their backpacks and bags at home.

For lunch, they can bring their food in a standard lunchbox.

The policy was enacted after the police found two handguns in two days on the campus at Miramar High School, keeping students and parents on edge.

After an anonymous tip, one of the guns was loaded and wrapped in a shirt and hidden inside an unlocked locker in the boys’ locker room.

Police weren’t able to find the student who brought the gun to school because the unlocked locker didn’t belong to anyone.

In a separate incident, Miramar High student Jayden Williams was caught with a gun on campus after a metal detector alerted security personnel.

In juvenile court, a judge ordered him to be held in detention for 21 days and prohibited from campus unless school officials grant him permission.

Prosecutors will determine if any charges should be filed against Williams in a June hearing.