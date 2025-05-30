MIAMI – The Virginia Key Beach Park, the only Colored Beach during segregation, will be hosting the second annual Juneteenth celebration, Saturday, June 14, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The beach park is located at 4020 Virginia Beach Dr. adjacent to the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Beach goers and other participants will enjoy a day of family fun including live music and entertainment, games and activities for all ages, food vendors serving their best dishes, and taking a dip in the water.

The event, organized by the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust, is expected to draw more than 500 people to commemorate Juneteenth, a federal holiday

marking the end of slavery on June 19, 1865.

For more information on the Juneteenth Beach Bash call 305-960-4600 or email info@virginiakeybeachpark.net.