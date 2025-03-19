MIAMI – Florida Memorial University has launched the Center for Entrepreneurship at the Sistrunk Marketplace Business Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Miami-Dade’s only HBCU located in Miami Gardens said the center is designed to boost minority-owned business in Fort Lauderdale’s oldest African American community.

“Minority owned businesses creates inclusivity within the market and the aim of this center is to provide services to help those businesses to succeed,” said FMU Interim President William McCormick. “Florida Memorial University is the only historic Black university in South Florida, and we are extremely proud to now have a business center in Fort Lauderdale’s oldest African American community, which is named after Dr. James Franklin Sistrunk, co-founder of Provident Hospital, Broward County’s first Black hospital. There is incredible history here and we are honored to be a part of the legacy.”

FMU recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to usher in the new project.

The Center for Entrepreneurship is also an academic support unit for FMU’s School of Business for aspiring entrepreneur students, providing them with skills and resources to thrive in the business world.

“Being an HBCU also positions us to diversify South Florida’s demographic and academic landscape, and our unique heritage allows us to make a broader impact by fostering economic mobility and creating inclusive opportunities,” said Dr. Jacquline B. Hill, FMU Provost and

Executive Vice President.