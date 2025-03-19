Photo courtesy of istock.com

MIAMI – President Donald Trump’s DEI policy is now targeting minority U.S. soldiers who are buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

According to MSNBC, cemetery officials were forced to take down the website of the gravesites for roughly 400,000 Black, Hispanic and women soldiers to come into compliance with the president’s executive order to eliminate DEI initiatives.

The website had also included educational pages of the Civil War, African American history and women’s history, and the Civil Rights Movement.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has claimed that the Trump administration is eliminating wokeness in the military and the Armed Forces’ history but is still showcasing the work of Blacks who served this country.

After scrubbing the Pentagon of some 26,000 images that showed veterans of diverse races and identities, they also took down an image of a World War II B-29 aircraft that dropped the world’s first and only atomic bomb on Hiroshima because it was named “Enola Gay.”

In addition, Trump’s anti-DEI policy most likely led to the termination of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen. C.Q. Brown, a Black man, and one of the most highly decorated officers and replaced him with a white cis-gendered man.

It also squeezed out Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the head of the U.S. Navy and the first woman to lead any branch of the armed forces.” Her firing left the armed forces without any 4-star female commanders.