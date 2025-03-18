Photo courtesy of autofile.com

MIAMI – Florida drivers who try to flee law enforcement better not get caught.

If so, they could face tougher penalties under a new proposed bill in the Florida Legislature.

House Bill 113, sponsored by state Rep. Ryan Chamberlin (R-Ocala), is designed to crackdown on the dangers law enforcement officers face while being led on high-speed chases.

His bill increases the penalties for anyone attempting to elude officers which was inspired by the tragedy of State Trooper Zachary Fink.

Fink was killed in a high-speed chase and the suspect got away.

Chamberlin said law enforcement has recorded over 1,100 high speed chases on Florida highways and streets since 2020.

He said it’s getting out of hand.

“The bill was brought to me by my local Sheriff and Lieutenant Paul Bloom, Sheriff Billy Woods. We’ve had several conversations about this problem,” Chamberlin said. “The penalties just haven’t been enough. Since 2020 in Marion County Sheriff’s Office alone, they’ve documented over 1,100 high-speed chases. That’s almost one every day and a half. The numbers really increase across the whole state.”

The House Judiciary Committee advanced the bill by a 19-1 vote.