Photo courtesy of Jablogz.com

MIAMI – Retired Major General Antony Anderson has been appointed Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States.

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Honorable Kamina Johnson Smith made the appointment, as Anderson replaced Audrey Marks.

Marks made history as the first woman to serve as Jamaica’s envoy to the U.S. and remains the only individual to have held the position twice, first from 2010 to 2012 and then again from 2016.

According to his personal profile, Anderson was previously the Chief of Defense Staff of the Jamaica Defense Force and the country’s National Security Advisory.

As commissioner of police, he spearheaded modernization efforts within the Jamaica Constabulary Force, driving technological integration and organizational reform.

A graduate of the Royal Military College of Science, Shrivenham, Antony Anderson holds a Master of Defense Administration and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Cranfield University in the United Kingdom.