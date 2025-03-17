Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Lisa Young Alston, the daughter of civil rights leader Andrew Young and followed in her father’s footsteps, had died, according to the Atlanta News First.

Alston died on March 14, days after her father celebrated his 93rd birthday.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Like her father, Alston tried her hands at public service.

Young was among the leaders of the Civil Rights Movement and later became the mayor of Atlanta.

While his daughter did not launch her own political career, she dedicated her work to communal upliftment.

According to her bio, she graduated from Howard University and later served as a program associate at InspiredU Atlanta.

The nonprofit focuses on digital literacy and access for the youth and underserved communities.

Previously, she held board member positions for two Kansas City, Missouri-based organizations, Connecting for Good and The Bridge Home for Children.