Photo courtesy of istock.com

MIAMI – Florida is cracking down on distracting driving that causes car accidents and fatalities.

With the existing texting ban law, Florida lawmakers want to strengthen the state’s hands-free legislation by debating a proposed bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a phone while driving.

This proposed legislation has received unanimous support from the transportation committee and is now headed to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

According to a report, in Florida, over 57,000 car crashes and 344 fatalities were due to drivers engaging in cell phone activities in 2021.

The following year, 5.94 percent of car accidents were directly linked to cell phone use, and in 2023, nearly 300 people in Florida died due to distracting driving crashes.

If the bill passes and Gov. Ron DeSantis signs it, Florida would join 31 other states with similar hands-free laws.