MIAMI – Former NBA player Marcus Hubbard is the new boys’ basketball head coach at Palm Beach Lakes Community High School.

Palm Beach Lakes alum Hubbard, who replaced Edwin James, will try to turn around a team which finished the season 3-19.

Hubbard, 41, played several seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks, and played basketball overseas.

He previously served as head coach for the Amateur Athletic Union and at Rosarian Academy in West Palm Beach.