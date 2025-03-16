MIAMI – Florida restaurants would be banned from adding automatic gratuities or service charges to parties of less than six people under a proposed bill.

State Rep. Demi Busatta (R-Miami) filed HB535 in the Florida Legislature after learning about complaints from people dining at restaurants forced to pay a gratuities as high as 20 percent.

They would rather tip for their service.

Busatta said she once received a receipt that used all three terms: service fee, tip and gratuity.

“In Miami, we’ve seen a growing circumstance where all the restaurants automatically include a 20% gratuity, or service charge or service fee or tip, not just on regular sit-down meals, but on takeout as well, at fast casual establishments,” Busatta said.

Samantha Padgett, the vice president of government relations for the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, opposed the bill.

“That service charge that you’re experiencing on your ticket is the basis of their pay,” Padgett said. “If this amendment is to take place, you will remove the option to have this commission-based pay system for every restaurateur in the state of Florida.”