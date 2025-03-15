Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard will be performing at the Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, on Saturday, April 5.

Cobbs will take the stage from 8 p.m to 11 p.m.

The event is hosted by Commissioner Maxwell B, Chambers and presented by the Miramar Cultural Center.

This soul-stirring and inspiring night is part of Miramar Cultural Center’s celebration of 16 years.

Tickets are $40, $55 and $65.

For tickets and more information visit MiramarCulturalCenter.org.