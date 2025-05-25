Photo courtesy of NFL Shop.com

MIAMI – Former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Randy Crowder, whose son also played for the team, has died.

He was 72.

The Dolphins shared the news on social media.

Randy Crowder and his son, former Dolphins’ linebacker Channing Crowder, were a few father-son duo to play for the team.

The elder Crowder played for the team from 1974-1976 after he was drafted in the sixth-round out of Penn State.

He recorded 12.5 sacks and one fumble recovery during his three seasons with the Dolphins.

Crowder was sidelined for the entire 1977 season due to an injury and later played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three years, recording 7 sacks.

Channing Crowder was taken in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida.

He would play his entire six-year NFL career for Miami, starting 74 of his 82 games with 470 combined tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 19 passes defended.