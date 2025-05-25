Photo courtesy more.ctv.com

MIAMI – Florida is increasing penalties for individuals making false 911 calls.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the Anti-Swatting Act, which makes it a third-degree felony if a false emergency report results in great bodily harm, permanent disfigurement or injury.

It increases to a second-degree felony if an individual dies following the false emergency call.

In addition, an individual who causes another person to make a false 911 report that results in an emergency response can also be charged.

The first law to crackdown on false emergencies calls was enacted in 2021 which allowed an individual to make four fake calls before face misdemeanor charges.

Now it’s two false 911 calls that prosecutors will charge someone with a felony and the individual is required to pay restitution for law enforcement and investigations cost as well as material damages.

State Rep. Bill Partington (R-Ormand Beach) sponsored House Bill 279 to increase the penalties for false emergency calls after he said Florida experienced a huge uptick in fake reports.

The law takes effect on July 1, 2025.