MIAMI – Florida is stepping up efforts to protect students from danger including active shooters on campus.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law additional school safety measures as part of the Florida School Guardian Program which allowed certain school personnel to be trained in firearms and safety plans.

The program was in response to the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people and seriously wounded another 17.

The new law requires training of school security guards be conducted by sheriffs and changes requirements about perimeter and door security at schools.

Each public school in the state has at least one armed resource officer on campus but the Guardian Program allows some staff to carry guns after a background check, psychological exam and more than 140 hours of range training.