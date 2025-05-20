Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Former Miami Dolphins running back John Avery, who was reported missing in Florida, is safe and sound, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Avery was last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida last week.

His family members and friends took to social media to say he’s safe after Avery posted a comment, “I’m good bro.”

Avery, who is from North Carolina, played college football at Ole Miss and was named the team’s captain during his senior season.

He led the team in rushing with 862 rushing yards on 166 carries and scored seven rushing touchdowns in 1997.

The Dolphins drafted Avery in the first round, rushing for 503 yards and scoring two touchdowns but coughed up the ball five times during his rookie season.

The following season, Miam traded Avery to the Denver Broncos and released by the team before the start of the 1997 season.

Afterwards, Avery would bounce around, playing in the XFL, CFL and even the Hamilton Touch Football League in Hamilton (ON), Canada.

His best season came in the CFL in 2002 with the Edmonton Elks, as he ran for 1,448 yards and ten touchdowns.