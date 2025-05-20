Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Former U.S. President Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to Fox News.

The diagnosis revealed an aggressive form of cancer, metastasis to the bone, and Biden, 82, and his family are considering options for treatment.

Biden shared a note alongside a photo of himself, wife Jill Biden and their cat on X. “Cancer touches us all,” he wrote. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump said they were “saddened” after learning that former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer, wishing him a “fast and successful recovery.”

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Former President Barack Obama said he and former first lady Michelle Obama are thinking of the entire Biden family during their difficult time.

“Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace,” he said on social media. “We pray for a fast and full recovery.”

Others also extended their well wishes to Biden and his family.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said she was hopeful for a full and speedy recovery for Biden.

“Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership,” she said.

Said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY): “We stand with President Biden as he confronts this moment with the same courage and resilience. The House Democratic Caucus was praying for the former president.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said she was “thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease they’ve done so much to try to spare other families from,” and wished the former president a speedy and full recovery.

Former President Bill Clinton called Biden a “fighter” in an X post and said: “Hillary and I are rooting for him and are keeping him, Jill, and the entire family in our thoughts.”