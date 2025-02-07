Photo courtesy of FPL

The Florida Public Service Commission gave FPL the green light to increase rates for customers to cover power restoration costs from Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton in 2024.

The commission approved a $1.2 billion interim package for FPL and Florida residents will see about a $12 increase to their monthly bill.

However, large commercial and industrial customers will get a break, according to FPL.

The money will also help replenish a $150 million storm reserve fund.

FPL wants to recover the costs from customers over a 12-month period, which started last month.

Customers living in the traditional service area will see their bills increase from $139.19 to $152.99 per month.

Customers in the Northwest Florida area would see their bills go from the current $135.38 to $143.45.

Much of the costs, which FPL puts at an estimated $811.1 million, comes from restoring power after Hurricane Milton, which made landfall Oct. 9 as a Category 3 storm in Sarasota County before crossing the state.

FPL put its costs for Hurricane Debby, a Category 1 storm that hit the Big Bend region in early August, at $113.5 million. Hurricane Helene, a Category 3 storm that ran up the west coast before landfall Sept. 26 in Taylor County, came in at $157.8 million.