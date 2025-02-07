Photo courtesy of the United States Social Security Administration

Low-income seniors and disabled individuals can expect financial relief in 2025 with new Social Security payments to help with rising costs of living.

According to Dailyworthing.com, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced that certain individuals will receive extra payments of $227, $784 and $1,069 to assist low-income beneficiaries, especially senior citizens and physically challenged people.

The new payments, along with the 3.5 percent increase in Social Security benefits for eligible recipients that started in January, will help seniors and disabled people keep up with the rising costs of living since they depend on a fixed income.

The SSA will begin notifying qualified recipients of the new payments program this month.