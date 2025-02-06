Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County Public Schools

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools students now have access to mental and physical health care service.

The school district, the third largest in the nation, has announced a new program, in collaboration with Hazel Health, to provide virtual clinically proven health and mental care for students.

“Our schools have evolved into comprehensive support hubs where students can access vital resources that foster success both academically and personally,” said Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres. “Through our collaboration with Hazel Health, and with the support of UnitedHealthcare, we are expanding our offerings to connect students with timely, essential school-centered services. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to removing barriers for our students and families and transforming lives through clinically validated care.”

According to Hazel Health, some students experience mental health challenges such as depression and anxiety which can impact their education, social life and long-term development

Students lack access to essential mental and physical health services to help address the issue.

“We have witnessed soaring rates of mental health challenges and declining health indicators among children, adolescents, and their families, and we understand the impact that it has on a student’s academic success,” said Andrew Post, President, Hazel Health. “However, this isn’t just about academic success – it’s about equipping our young people with the tools and resilience they’ll need throughout their lives. By investing in student health and wellness today, we’re not only improving their classroom performance, but we’re also laying the foundation for their lifelong success.”