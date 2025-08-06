Photo courtesy of rawpixel.com

MIAMI – As Florida leads the nation in child drownings, Miami-Dade County officials and local organizations launched the Zero Drownings Initiative designed to teach kids how to swim.

Other organizations are joining the effort, offering kids free swimming lessons during the summer and for the upcoming new school year.

Kids from to four years-old can learn how to swim through the Zero Drownings Initiative at selective Miami-Dade County parks and childcare centers.

The Children’s Trust launched the initiative in 2024.

According to the organization, the program has provided water safety and swim lessons to over 2,500 children across Miami-Dade County from 66 elementary schools and preschool centers.

The program intends to scale to 10,000 participants in 2025-2026 before reaching the goal of 20,000 children annually in 2026-2027.

Also, Florida launched a voucher program for kids whose parents can’t afford swimming lessons.

For more information about the program and details to sign up, click on this link.