Photo courtesy of reolink.com

PALM BEACH, Fla. – To prevent vehicle break-ins and home burglaries, the Palm Beach Police Department is urging residents to take precautions.

Residents should remove valuables from their vehicles and keep the doors locked.

That also applies to homes, keep all doors locked and turn on burglar alarms when at home or out shopping or at work.

The Palm Beach Police Department said two cars were stolen in recent days and several break-ins.

According to CrimeGrade.org, Palm Beach has one of the highest burglary rates in the U.S.

Palm Beach ranks in the 28th percentile for safety, meaning it is safer than 28 percent of cities but less safe than 72 percent.