Photo courtesy of iStock

TAMARAC, Fla. – If you aren’t able to find tools and other hardware supplies at Home Depot and Lowes or that Samsung OLED TV at Walmart or Best Buy, try a garage sale.

That’s where dozens residents will be during the city of Tamarac’s annual Citywide Community Garage Sale on Saturday, October 5, 2025, at Tamarac Park.

The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 7501 N. University Drive.

The garage sale is an opportunity for residents to buy and sell items while connecting with their fellow neighbors.

Some of the items might include clothing, appliances, household goods, books and toys.

Vendor registration is open through October 2 and the cost is $25 per space through September 22 and $40 for late registration from September 23 through October 2.

A $30 refundable cleanup deposit is also required and will be returned within four to six weeks after the event.

For more information, visit www.tamarac.gov or call Tamarac Parks and Recreation at 954-597-3674.