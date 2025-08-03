TAMARAC, Fla. – The city of Tamarac is hosting a workshop for its Neighborhood Partnership Program to help neighborhood associations apply for competitive grants to enhance their communities.

The workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, August 5, from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Coconut Room at the Tamarac Community Center, located at 8601 W. Commercial Blvd.

Residents will learn to tap into resources to maximize their eligibility for funding to support beautification and enhancement projects in Tamarac.

They include subdivision signage upgrades, landscaping for medians and common areas, low-water-use plantings, hedge replacements, removal of nuisance species, street tree plantings, enhanced lighting, and the installation of small outdoor fitness structures or exercise stations.

Eligible neighborhood associations and homeowners’ associations must be registered with the city, have an elected board including a president, treasurer, and secretary, and be a Florida not-for-profit corporation in good standing.

Associations must also provide meeting minutes documenting the election of officers.

Applications will be accepted from August 18 through September 30. Additional program information and application materials are available at www.Tamarac.gov/NeighborhoodPartnershipProgram.

For assistance with the application process, contact Carolyn Francis-Royer at 954-597-3539 or CarolynF@tamarac.org.