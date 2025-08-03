Rahamn Ali and boxing great Muhammad Ali (Photo courtesy of the Muhammad Ai Center)

MIAMI – Rahamn Ali, the younger brother of boxing great Muhammad Ali and followed in his footsteps, has died, according to reports.

He was 82.

A cause of death wasn’t revealed.

Like his older brother, Rahamn Ali was born in Louisville, Kentucky and also became a professional boxer in a career that spanned eight years.

He compiled a record of 14-3-1.

When he retired, Rahamn Ali trained his older brother who was the first boxer in history to win the world heavyweight championship three times.

Rahamn Ali also co-authored a book about his brother called “That’s Muhammad Ali’s Brother! My Life on the Undercard” and followed that with a second book in 2019 titled “My Brother, Muhammad Ali: The Definitive Biography.”