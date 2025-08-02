Photo courtesy of iStock

MIAMI – In an effort to reduce teen crash rates, a new Florida law now requires adolescents to complete a six-hour driver’s education class before they can get behind the wheel.

Previously, all new drivers in Florida were required to complete a four-hour Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education (TLSAE) course.

Now, teens ages 14.5-17 will need to complete a six-hour, instructor-led driver’s education course instead, either online or in person.

Teens who move to Florida and already have an out-of-state license are exempt from the new course requirement.

Regulations to obtain a learner’s permit in Florida are still in effect including must be 15 years, parental consent for teens under the age 18, pass vision and hearing test, pass Class E Knowledge Exam and prove of identity (Social Security number).

For more information, go to https://www.flhsmv.gov.