Photo courtesy of iStock

MIAMI – Free back-to-school immunizations are being offered at local health clinics subsidized by the Florida Department of Health.

Officials are encouraging parents to get their kids immunized ahead of the 2025-2026 school year.

On Saturday, August 9, eleven clinics in Miami will provide immunizations for children at no cost to ensure students are up to date on required vaccines.

The initiative aims to ensure students are up to date on required vaccines before returning to the classroom.

Parents must accompany their kids to the clinics and are required to bring the immunization records.

Some clinics are walk-ins while others require an appointment.

Clinics offering free immunizations are:

Borinquén Medical Centers – West Dade/Sweetwater

10528 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33174

Hours: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. | No appointment needed, but recommended

Phone: (305) 576-6611

Borinquén Medical Centers – Main

3601 Federal Highway, Miami, FL 33137

Hours: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. | No appointment needed, but recommended

Phone: (305) 576-6611

Borinquén Medical Centers – North Miami

708 NE 125th Street, North Miami, FL 33161

Hours: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. | No appointment needed, but recommended

Phone: (305) 576-6611

Citrus Health Network, Inc.: Maternal & Child Health Center

551 W 51st Place, 2nd Floor, Hialeah, FL 33012

Hours: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Appointment only

Phone: (305) 817-6560

Empower U Community Health Center

7900 NW 27th Ave, Suite E-12, Miami, FL 33147

Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Walk-in only

Phone: (786) 318-2337

Health Department: Health District Center Immunization Clinic

1350 NW 14th Street, Miami, FL 33125

Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Appointments & walk-ins accepted

Phone: (786) 845-0550

Health Department: West Perrine Immunization Clinic

18255 Homestead Avenue, Miami, FL 33157

Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Appointment only

Phone: (786) 845-0550

Miami Beach Community Health Center – North

11645 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33181

Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Appointments & walk-ins accepted

Phone: (305) 538-8835

Miami Beach Community Health Center – Beverly Press Center

1221 – 71st Street, Miami Beach, FL 33141

Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Appointments & walk-ins accepted

Phone: (305) 538-8835

Miami Beach Community Health Center – Stanley C. Myers Center

710 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Appointments & walk-ins accepted

Phone: (305) 538-8835

Jessie Trice Community Health Center, Inc.

5361 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, FL 33142

Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Appointment only

Phone: (305) 637-6400