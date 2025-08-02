Photo courtesy of iStock
MIAMI – Free back-to-school immunizations are being offered at local health clinics subsidized by the Florida Department of Health.
Officials are encouraging parents to get their kids immunized ahead of the 2025-2026 school year.
On Saturday, August 9, eleven clinics in Miami will provide immunizations for children at no cost to ensure students are up to date on required vaccines.
The initiative aims to ensure students are up to date on required vaccines before returning to the classroom.
Parents must accompany their kids to the clinics and are required to bring the immunization records.
Some clinics are walk-ins while others require an appointment.
Clinics offering free immunizations are:
Borinquén Medical Centers – West Dade/Sweetwater
10528 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33174
Hours: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. | No appointment needed, but recommended
Phone: (305) 576-6611
Borinquén Medical Centers – Main
3601 Federal Highway, Miami, FL 33137
Hours: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. | No appointment needed, but recommended
Phone: (305) 576-6611
Borinquén Medical Centers – North Miami
708 NE 125th Street, North Miami, FL 33161
Hours: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. | No appointment needed, but recommended
Phone: (305) 576-6611
Citrus Health Network, Inc.: Maternal & Child Health Center
551 W 51st Place, 2nd Floor, Hialeah, FL 33012
Hours: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Appointment only
Phone: (305) 817-6560
Empower U Community Health Center
7900 NW 27th Ave, Suite E-12, Miami, FL 33147
Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Walk-in only
Phone: (786) 318-2337
Health Department: Health District Center Immunization Clinic
1350 NW 14th Street, Miami, FL 33125
Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Appointments & walk-ins accepted
Phone: (786) 845-0550
Health Department: West Perrine Immunization Clinic
18255 Homestead Avenue, Miami, FL 33157
Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Appointment only
Phone: (786) 845-0550
Miami Beach Community Health Center – North
11645 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33181
Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Appointments & walk-ins accepted
Phone: (305) 538-8835
Miami Beach Community Health Center – Beverly Press Center
1221 – 71st Street, Miami Beach, FL 33141
Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Appointments & walk-ins accepted
Phone: (305) 538-8835
Miami Beach Community Health Center – Stanley C. Myers Center
710 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Appointments & walk-ins accepted
Phone: (305) 538-8835
Jessie Trice Community Health Center, Inc.
5361 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, FL 33142
Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Appointment only
Phone: (305) 637-6400
