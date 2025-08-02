Photo courtesy of Gallup

MIAMI – A Black man who was arrested for allegedly honking his horn at a police officer who failed to proceed at a greenlight in the city of Troy has filed a civil lawsuit.

Matthew N. Edwards is suing Troy Police Officer Taylor Gamache, the Troy Police Department Department and the city, claiming an unlawful arrest and excessive force.

The incident occurred on July 19, 2024.

According to the lawsuit, Edwards honked his horn after Gamache remained at a green light.

Edwards drove home and was moving his trash bins when he was confronted by Gamache, the lawsuit states.

Body camera footage shows Edwards repeatedly denying wrongdoing and requesting a supervisor before being taken to the ground and arrested by multiple officers.

Edwards, a welder, said the arrest left him with injuries that required two surgeries on his dominant hand. He’s been unable to work for the last year.