Photo courtesy of iphioneline.org

MIAMI – The presidential fitness test for students is making a comeback.

After being placed on a hiatus for 12 years, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to bring back the presidential fitness test designed for kids to be in tip top shape.

The fitness test includes a one-mile run, sit-ups, pull-ups and push-ups.

Trump’s decree also will reinstate the president’s council on sports, fitness and nutrition.

Trump announced the test’s revival in a press event with famous athletes, praising the golfers, football players and a pro-wrestler for their achievements and physiques.