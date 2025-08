Photo courtesy of iStock

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. The United Way of Broward County and former Miami Dolphins players teamed up to help students of local veterans prepare for the upcoming school year.

The organization hosted its annual backpack giveaway Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds of kids walked away with backpacks filled with school supplies.

The organization wanted to help children whose relatives are military veterans.

Several Miami Dolphins players also handed out backpacks.