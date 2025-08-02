SUNSHINE JAZZ CONCERT: The Sunshine Jazz Organization monthly concerts presents “Burgundee & Visions” Double Headliner at The Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami, Friday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. General admission $35; $45 includes Wine Reception before the show. Advance tickets at sunshinejazz.org, or at the door.

“SOLID AS A ROCK”: Join the City of Lauderhill Jamaica 63rd Independence Celebration for an unforgettable night of culture, unity and music, Sunday, Aug. 3, 6 p.m. at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. Live concert features Sizzla Kalonji, Etana, Lady G, Admiral Tibet. Music by Foota Hype, Supa Sound, DJ Fergie, DJ Radcliffe. Visit lauderhill-fl.gov.

“CHILDREN OF THE LOTUS” RETREAT: Dreamcatchers for the Soul, a visionary organization dedicated to empowering children through creative mindfulness and holistic healing, has announced its transformative back-to-school experience designed to nurture the mind, body and spirit of children and families. The 12th annual retreat is taking place Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Miramar Multi-service Complex, 6700 Miramar Pkwy. This year’s theme, “Awaken the Flow: A Journey of Joy & Renewal,” is inspired by the sacral chakra, the energy center that governs creativity, emotions, relationships and self-expression. Visit dreamcatchers.ngo or contact Pema Reid at 954-558-0632 or Pam@dcfts.org.

“THE LIVING LENS”: Funding Arts Broward (FAB) has announced its inaugural photography exhibition designed to spotlight local talent and strengthen Broward County’s dynamic arts ecosystem. FAB invites photographers of all levels, backgrounds, and artistic influences to submit entries for this juried competition by Aug. 31. Selected works will be featured in a three-day exhibition at MAD Arts, Nov. 14 – 16, 2025. Participating artists will also have the opportunity to sell their work, retaining 90% of the proceeds. Unsold works will remain available for purchase online following the exhibition, offering continued exposure and sales potential. The Living Lens entry fee is $35 per submission. Visit fundingartsbroward.org.

