MIAMI – Starting September 30, 2025, people will see a little bit more on their paychecks.

Florida’s minimum wage will increase to $14 an hour and eventually $15 an hour in 2026 due to a constitutional amendment to raise the pay rate.

The minimum wage went to $10 an hour in 2021 and has been increasing by $1 every Sept. 30 since.

Voters in 2020 approved the constitutional amendment, which was spearheaded by prominent Orlando lawyer John Morgan.

