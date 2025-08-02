Brévo Theatre’s acclaimed Young, Gifted & Brave conservatory returns with its fourth annual culminating performance – this year featuring a full-scale production of “Disney’s High School Musical.” The musical will be performed by more than 20 talented high school students and recent graduates from across South Florida who have spent the summer receiving professional-level training in acting, voice, and movement, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach. Tickets $35 at onthestage.tickets/show/brevo-theatre