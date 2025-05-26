Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Two twin brothers founded dead atop of a mountain in Georgia died by murder-suicide, according to reports, citing the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s report.

The GBI revealed the deaths of 19-year-olds Qaadir and Naazir Lewis in March was a murder-suicide.

The bureau said Naazir purchased ammunition used in the gun and the firearm was delivered to his house two days before the twins’ trip to Hiawassee, Georgia.

They lived 90 miles away from Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The family of the twins rejected the report of murder-suicide, saying they were full of life and looking forward to their futures.

But forensic evidence from the scene indicated that both twins fired a gun.

In addition, their phones’ internet history included suicide-related searches and procedures for loading a gun.

The twins had been enrolled in trade school, Qaadir attending an aviation maintenance school and Naazir studying automotive repair.